U.K. police release photos of sports bag, car seized in Manchester as they hunt for bomb clues

LONDON—Police investigating the Manchester bombing on Tuesday freed two more people without charge, including the bomber’s brother, and released more photos as they worked to reconstruct the killer’s final movements.The May 22 attack at an Ariana Grande concert killed 22 people as well as bomber Salman Abedi, a Briton of Libyan descent. Police are trying to uncover clues about a suspected network that supported him.Greater Manchester Police released photos of a white Nissan Micra seized in Manchester, saying “significant evidence” had been found inside.Read more:U.K. police release photo of Manchester bomber, appeal to public for informationArticle Continued BelowU.K. police search car ‘significant’ to Manchester attack investigationPolice appealed for anyone who saw the car between April 13, when its previous owner sold it, and April 15 — when Abedi left the U.K. — to contact detectives.Police say Abedi returned to Britain from Libya four days before the attack. Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said “Abedi made repeated trips to and from this car” during those four days, “and we believe he was taking items from the car to help assemble the device.”