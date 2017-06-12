U.K.s Boris Johnson says May is the right person to continue amid calls for her resignation

LONDON—Senior members of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government rallied to her defence Monday amid doubts over her ability to remain in power following a disastrous election result.As the Conservative Party digested the loss of its majority in last week’s election, government officials suggested both the announcement of the prime minister’s agenda, known as the Queen’s Speech, and talks over Britain’s divorce from the European Union could be postponed.Sky News reported the speech would be delayed a few days — a highly unusual circumstance in a country where the monarch’s schedule is determined months in advance.Read more:Jeremy Corbyn’s left populism the real winner in U.K. election: WalkomArticle Continued BelowLord Buckethead helps explain Brexit negotiations on ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’Theresa May names cabinet as some Conservative colleagues say her days are numberedThe possible delays come as critics urge cross-party discussions to reach a consensus on Britain’s exit from the EU. May’s failure to get a majority has undercut her tough Brexit strategy, which had raised fears that Britain was heading for a so-called “hard Brexit,” which could potentially see tariffs slapped on British exports to the bloc.