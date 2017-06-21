U of T engineering students pitch in to make Good Shepherd Centre greener

How many people does it take to change a light bulb at the Good Shepherd Centre?A lot.A group of engineers from the Canadian Electrical Contractors Association’s University of Toronto Student Chapter entered a Green Energy Challenge in 2015. They didn’t quite make it to the final, ending up in fourth place. But with the backing of various associations, contractors and suppliers, they saw their project come to fruition at the homeless shelter on Queen St. E.“People were invested in it right from the very start,” U of T civil engineering graduate Matheos Tsiaras said last week. “So they wanted to see it to fruition no matter what the end result.”Article Continued BelowThe project, which cost about $42,000 and took about a year and a half to complete, involved not just retrofitting LED lighting, but also installing motion sensors in areas that aren’t frequently used.Standing in a brightly lit boardroom, Brother David Lynch of Good Shepherd Ministries, pointed to the lights and said not only are the LED bulbs brighter, longer lasting but safer too because they don’t overheat.Changes began in the dormitories and overnight accommodations in late 2015.