U of T listed among Torontos top polluters

The University of Toronto’s St. George campus is one of the city’s largest greenhouse gas emitters, polluting more than the Redpath sugar refinery, a federal government database shows.But the university and two environmental groups warned that a facility’s annual emissions alone don’t offer much insight into its environmental record.“The size of the emitter doesn’t tell you that much about whether they’re good or bad,” said Keith Brooks, Environmental Defence’s programs director.“The real question is how efficient they are,” said Franz Hartmann, the executive director of the Toronto Environmental Alliance, in a separate interview.In 2015 the downtown campus produced 92 kilotonnes of greenhouse gases, measured in carbon dioxide equivalents.Article Continued BelowBut the campus is “basically … a city unto itself, it has a population of approximately 80,000 people a day,” said Ron Swail, who is responsible for building operations at the downtown campus and a staff of 600.Most of the campus’ greenhouse gas emissions stem from its central steam plant, said Swail.The steam plant heats most of the campus’ 130 buildings and a number of off-campus buildings – including the Royal Ontario Museum – through a district heating system.