U of T researcher to study long-term effect of residual ash in dust after Fort McMurray fires

A Toronto researcher will be leading a study to see whether remaining ash from last year’s devastating Fort McMurray fires is posing a long-term health risk to residents. Arthur Chan, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto, is heading up a research team going to Fort McMurray next month. They will collect dust samples from residents’ homes and analyze if dangerous substances are lingering after massive fires engulfed the city.“We’re looking for heavy metals that would have long-term health effects, like lead,” said Chan, who has a background in atmospheric chemistry. “We’re also looking at organic compounds or potentially carcinogens which may cause cancer.” By wiping down surfaces and using a custom vacuum, the team will collect dust from different parts of the home, from busy places like the living room and bedroom floor, to less-touched areas like the top of a door frame, Chan said.Article Continued BelowDepending on the test results, people in Fort McMurray will learn where to clean in their houses and if cleanups after the fires were effective, he said. After the fires died down, questions arose about how safe it was for people to return to their homes, Chan said. Testing showed there were minimal short-term health effects, but there was debate over the long term.The Canadian Institutes of Health Research called for proposals to study long-term health effects, and Chan’s team was granted $500,000 to “provide the knowledge needed to understand the fate of fire ash in the environment, and the impacts of residual ash inhalation on human health,” according to CIHR’s website.