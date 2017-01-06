U.S. ambassador to Canada submits his resignation

OTTAWA—Bruce Heyman, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, has formally tendered his resignation and will leave his post when Donald Trump takes over as president.Heyman announced the move on Twitter, writing, “As requested I have resigned as U.S. Ambassador to Canada effective 1/20.”He said that he and his wife Vicki Heyman would leave Canada around the date of the upcoming January inauguration.In her own tweet, Vicki Heyman paid tribute to the couple’s time in Ottawa.“It was been an honor & complete delight to represent the U.S. in Canada. We will miss all of you but promise to stay in touch!” she wrote.Article Continued BelowWhile tradition dictates that U.S. ambassadors tender their resignations when a new administration takes over in Washington, American diplomats have often remained in their posts until a replacement is named to smooth the transition and ensure representation remains in place.But Trump has taken a different tact, ordering all politically appointed ambassadors put in place by outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama to be out of their posts by inauguration day, the New York Times has reported.Heyman was confirmed as Obama’s representative to Canada in March, 2014. The long-time executive at Goldman Sachs had been an Obama loyalist and fundraiser.

