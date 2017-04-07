U.S. anti-Immigration policies a silver lining for Canada: Kevin OLeary

OTTAWA—Kevin O’Leary says Canada’s “inclusive society” is an advantage for the country, one it could capitalize on as the U.S. increasingly restricts travel and immigration policies.In a Conservative leadership race that has been mired in identity politics and questions of Canadian values, he said increasing anti-immigration sentiment in the United States could work to Canada’s advantage.“The fact that it’s getting more unstable in the U.S. on immigration and travel policy is a huge advantage for Canada,” O’Leary told the Star on Thursday.“If there’s an engineer sitting in Jordan or Iraq or Syria, or anywhere in the Middle East, I want them to come here to Canada. So I think there’s potential upside of what’s going on globally.”O’Leary was among the majority of Conservative leadership candidates who opposed an anti-Islamophobia motion brought forward in the House of Commons. But when asked about the tone of the Conservative race, he’s quick to point out he’s a child of immigrants.Article Continued BelowThe television personality and businessman is considered a front-runner in the race to replace Stephen Harper — even if it is difficult to imagine two more different men.Harper was a policy wonk, longtime conservative activist, at times remote. O’Leary has little to no experience within the Conservative party or Canadian politics, seems to invent policy on the fly, and has been in the spotlight on American and television for years.But leave aside, just for a minute, the television bluster, the questions about his time spent living in Boston, or suggestions he’d sell Senate seats to the highest bidder. What would a Canada under Kevin O’Leary actually look like?