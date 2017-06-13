U.S. attorney general to face sharp questions on Trump, Russia and Comey in testimony this afternoon

WASHINGTON—U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expecting sharp questions from his former Senate colleagues about his role in the firing of James Comey, his Russian contacts during the campaign and his decision to step aside from an investigation into possible ties between Moscow and associates of U.S. President Donald Trump.The public testimony scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence committee should yield Sessions’ most extensive comments to date on questions that have dogged his tenure as attorney general and that led him three months ago to recuse himself from the Russia probe.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpLawmakers for weeks have demanded answers from Sessions, particularly about meetings he had last summer and fall with the Russian ambassador to the United States.Those calls have escalated since fired FBI director Comey cryptically told lawmakers last week that the bureau had expected Sessions to recuse himself weeks before he did from the investigation into contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.Article Continued BelowSessions, a close campaign adviser to Trump and the first senator to endorse him, stepped aside from the investigation in early March after acknowledging he had spoken twice in the months before the election with the Russian ambassador. He said at his January confirmation hearing that he had not met with Russians during the campaign.U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will certainly face tough questions on his contacts with Russian officials in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing Tuesday. (Olivier Douliery / TNS) Since then, lawmakers have raised questions about a possible third meeting at a Washington hotel, though the Justice Department has said that did not happen.Sessions on Saturday said he would appear before the intelligence committee, which has been doing its own investigation into Russian contacts with the Trump campaign.