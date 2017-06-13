U.S. citizen Otto Warmbier released from North Korea, parents say hes in a coma

WASHINGTON—U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labour for alleged anti-state acts.Warmbier, who has been detained in North Korea for 17 months, was medically evacuated from the country in a coma, his parents told The Washington Post Tuesday.Warmbier, who is 22, is due to arrive home in Cincinnati on Tuesday evening, having been evacuated through an American military base in Sapporo, Japan.Read more:Dennis Rodman heads to North Korea, hopes to meet Kim Jong Un againArticle Continued BelowNorth Korea detains another U.S. citizen over alleged hostile actsNorth Korea detains American-born professor, the third U.S. citizen being heldWarmbier had been in a coma for more than a year, since shortly after his last public appearance: during his trial in Pyongyang in March, 2016.