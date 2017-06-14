U.S. deputy attorney general says there is no reason to fire head of Trump-Russia investigation

WASHINGTON—Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Tuesday he’s seen no basis for firing Robert Mueller, the former FBI director he appointed as special counsel to oversee an investigation into potential co-ordination between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.Rosenstein repeatedly conveyed his support for Mueller’s role at a Senate hearing, held the morning after a close friend of President Donald Trump was quoted in a television interview as saying he was considering dismissing Mueller.Rosenstein testified that he is the only one who has the authority to fire Mueller, who was appointed following the May 9 ousting of James Comey as FBI director, and that he had seen no good cause to do so. He said he would agree to dismiss Mueller only if there were a legitimate basis to do so. An order from the president would not necessarily qualify, he said.Read more:Trump reportedly considering firing special investigator Mueller, source saysArticle Continued BelowRussia investigation sets sights on ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort‘Lordy, I hope there are tapes,’ Comey accuses Trump of lying“I’m not going to follow any orders unless I believe those are proper and appropriate orders,” he said.