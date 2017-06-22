U.S. House Republicans stall Iran, Russia sanctions, blame procedure

WASHINGTON—House Republicans are stalling a hugely popular bill to slap Iran and Russia with economic sanctions over a procedural issue that they’re blaming the Senate for creating.“The problem is the Senate screwed up,” Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters Wednesday.At issue is a constitutional requirement that legislative measures involving revenue originate in the House. The sanctions bill was crafted by the Senate, which passed the measure overwhelmingly last week 98-2 and then sent it to the House for action.McCarthy said the Senate can repair the bill or the House can write its own sanctions legislation. But he didn’t provide a timetable for either pathway or specify the provisions in the Senate bill that caused the breach.Democratic lawmakers and aides are mystified over the delay. They fear the House is seeking to water down the Russia-related portions of the bill at the Trump administration’s behest. The sanctions aimed at Russia are intended to punish Moscow for meddling in the presidential election and for its aggressive actions in Ukraine and Syria.Article Continued BelowRead more:Iranian presidential candidate says nuclear agreement has failedWe have evidence Russia tried to hack 21 state elections systems, U.S. intelligence officials testify