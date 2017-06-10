U.S. joins battle against Daesh-linked militants in Marawi as Philippines lose 13 marines

ILIGAN, PHILIPPINES—American spy planes are helping Filipino troops quell a nearly three-week siege by Muslim militants in a southern city where 13 Philippine marines were killed in the biggest single-day loss for government forces, officials said Saturday.A U.S. navy aircraft provided surveillance for the local troops as the battle raged in Marawi on Friday, confirming the involvement of the U.S. military in helping to end the urban insurrection at the request of the Philippine government, Philippine military officials said.An Associated Press journalist and photographer saw a U.S. navy P3 Orion plane hovering in cloudy skies above Marawi on Friday. The aircraft flew above rocket-firing Philippine helicopters that struck militant positions, causing plumes of smoke to billow skyward.Read more:Philippine president Duterte says he will not negotiate with extremists, even if hostages are killedArticle Continued BelowPhilippine lawmakers ask Supreme Court to review, nullify martial lawPhilippine airstrike accidentally kills 11 soldiers in besieged city Marawi“We don’t have adequate surveillance equipment, so we asked the U.S. military for assistance. It’s noncombat assistance,” military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said by phone, citing a Philippine government policy that bars foreign troops from local combat.