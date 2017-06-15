U.S. maintains military links to Qatar with fighter jet deal, visit by warships

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES—A deal between the United States and Qatar for F-15 fighter jets and a visit to Doha by two American warships on Thursday showed the vital military links Washington maintains with a country now in a dispute with several other Arab nations.Qatar remains the home of some 10,000 American troops at a major U.S. military base in the Mideast. So far, the dispute between Doha and nations led by Saudi Arabia has yet to shake that partnership, though cracks are showing in responses from U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration.Meanwhile, the United Nations agency overseeing global air travel has acknowledged receiving complaints from Qatar about other nations cutting off flying routes for its long-haul state carrier, Qatar Airways. Those cuts have seen global air travel disrupted and threatened the airline’s revenues.In Washington, Qatari Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah met Wednesday with U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and signed a deal for F-15 fighter jets it described as being worth $12 billion (U.S.).Read more: Article Continued BelowQatar pulls troops from Djibouti-Eritrea border amid dispute with Arab nationsAmid Middle East rift, Qatar hires firm led by John Ashcroft, attorney general under George W. BushTrump ramps up pressure on Qatar to stop ‘high level’ of finance for terror