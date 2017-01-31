U.S. President Donald Trump will announce Supreme Court pick to replace late Justice Antonin Scalia

WASHINGTON—The fight over filling the Supreme Court escalates this week when U.S. President Donald Trump announces his nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.With Trump’s choices reputedly narrowed to two or three conservative appellate judges, the president said Monday that he would publicly unveil the nominee on Tuesday, moving up his timetable from the previously announced Thursday. There’s a distinct possibility of a leak before then, as lawmakers, interest groups and everyday citizens appear stoked for a confrontation that’s been nearly a year in the making.“I can already tip you off,” Vice-President Mike Pence told Republican lawmakers meeting in Philadelphia Thursday. “President Trump’s going to keep his promise to the American people and he’s going to nominate a strict constructionist to the Supreme Court.”One of the leading contenders, Denver-based Judge Neil Gorsuch of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, has praised Scalia as a “lion of the law.” Scalia denied he was a strict constructionist, though the label often stuck.A strict constructionist, as a general matter, holds that the Constitution’s reach is limited to the document’s literal text as it was written in 1789 or added to in subsequent amendments. It’s also political shorthand that’s particularly useful for those, like Trump, who are not themselves lawyers. Pence is a graduate of Indiana University’s Robert H. McKinney School of Law.Article Continued BelowTrump started marketing his eventual Supreme Court choice with two public lists, totalling 21 ostensible candidates. Some of the early names seemed floated primarily for political purposes, like the ego-stroking inclusion of Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. The initial lists included four women and, ethnically, one African-American, one Hispanic and one Asian-American.Gorsuch and the other two reported finalists are middle-aged white men who have conservative judicial credentials that would effectively retain the court’s 5-4 rightward tilt during Scalia’s tenure.At 49, Gorsuch is the youngest of the presumed finalists and his elite educational background most closely matches that of the current justices. Born in Denver, he earned his undergraduate degree from Columbia University, his law degree from Harvard and a doctorate in legal philosophy from Oxford University.