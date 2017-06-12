U.S. refuses to sign G7 Paris climate accord pledge, says its taking action on its own

BOLOGNA, ITALY—The United States refused Monday to sign onto a Group of Seven pledge that calls the Paris climate accord the “irreversible” global tool to address climate change.The G7 environment ministers issued a final communique Monday after their two-day meeting, the first since the United States announced it was withdrawing from the Paris climate pact. In a footnote to the communique, the United States said it wouldn’t join with the other six countries in reaffirming their Paris commitments, but said it was taking action on its own to reduce its carbon footprint.“The United States will continue to engage with key international partners in a manner that is consistent with our domestic priorities, preserving both a strong economy and a healthy environment,” the footnote read.Read more:North Korea blasts Donald Trump for yanking United States from Paris accordArticle Continued BelowTop U.S. diplomat resigns over Trump’s climate decision, sources sayDonald Trump, Paris and the melodrama of climate change: WalkomAs a result, the U.S. said it would not join those sections of the communique on climate and multilateral development banks.