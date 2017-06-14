U.S. Senate confronts Russia for interfering in election, approves sanctions bill

WASHINGTON—The Republican-led Senate voted decisively to punish Moscow for interfering in the 2016 election by approving a wide-ranging sanctions package that targets key sectors of Russia’s economy and individuals who carried out cyber attacks.Senators on Wednesday passed the bipartisan sanctions legislation 97-2, underscoring broad support among Republicans and Democrats for rebuking Russia after U.S. intelligence agencies determined Moscow had deliberately interfered in the presidential campaign. Lawmakers who backed the measure also cited Russia’s aggression in Syria and Ukraine.Despite Russia’s bellicosity, there’s been no forceful response from U.S. President Donald Trump. The president has instead sought to improve relations with Moscow and rejected the implication that Russian hacking of Democratic emails tipped the election his way.Read more:U.K. praises British, Romanian pilots for protecting Black Sea from ‘Russian aggression’Article Continued BelowU.S. deputy attorney general says there is no reason to fire head of Trump-Russia investigationRussian President Vladimir Putin’s “brazen attack on our democracy is a flagrant demonstration of his disdain and disrespect for our nation,” Sen. John McCain of Arizona, the Republican chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said ahead of the vote.“But in the last eight months, what price has Russia paid for attacking American democracy?” McCain said.