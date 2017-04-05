U.S. Senate heads for showdown after democratic ends 15-hour speech opposing Gorsuch

WASHINGTON—A Democratic senator yielded the Senate floor Wednesday morning after talking through the night to highlight his party’s opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.But the theatrics from Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley could not change the outcome, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republicans prepared to steamroll Senate rules in order to eliminate Democrats’ ability to block Gorsuch with a filibuster.Merkley spoke through the night, for more than 15 hours, finally stopping midmorning Wednesday with a final plea to colleagues to oppose Gorsuch, a federal appeals court judge from Denver.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald Trump“This is an extreme nominee from the far right who doesn’t believe in the fundamental vision of ‘We the People’ and makes decision after decision through tortured, twisted, contrived arguments defined for the powerful over the people, and that is unacceptable,” Merkley said.Article Continued BelowFollowing Merkley on the floor, McConnell ridiculed the opposition from Democrats.“Democrats would filibuster Ruth Bader Ginsburg if President Donald Trump nominated her,” McConnell said, naming one of the more liberal sitting justices. “There is simply no principled reason to oppose this exceptional, exceptional Supreme Court nominee.”The Senate is now pointed to a showdown Thursday, when Democrats will try to block Gorsuch’s confirmation, but McConnell will then unilaterally change Senate rules to lower the threshold required to advance Supreme Court nominees from 60 votes to a simple majority in the 100-member Senate.