U.S. senators scold Pentagon leaders for delays in new Afghanistan war plan

WASHINGTON—U.S.senators sharply criticized Pentagon leaders Tuesday for not completing a new strategy for the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan, as Defence Secretary Jim Mattis acknowledged that "the enemy is surging right now." Sen. John McCain demanded that Mattis wrap up the plan now, threatening that, "unless we get a strategy from you, you're going to get a strategy from us." He said he had expected the plan in the first 30 to 60 days of the new administration and snapped, "We want a strategy. I don't think that's a helluva lot to ask."Mattis, in response, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that he will provide details on the new strategy for the war in mid-July.Article Continued BelowU.S. military officials suggest Russia has been arming Taliban in AfghanistanCanada considering NATO request for police trainers in Afghanistan, Sajjan says"We're putting it together now and there are going to be — there are actions being taken to make certain that we don't pay a price for the delay," he said. "But we recognize the need for urgency and your criticism is fair, sir."