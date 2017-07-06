U.S. soldiers widow filed application to enforce $134M claim weeks before Khadr settlement

An attorney representing the widow of U.S. Delta Force soldier Sgt. Christopher Speer filed a court application to try to enforce a $134-million wrongful death claim against Omar Khadr two weeks before lawyers for the former Guantanamo Bay detainee negotiated a confidential settlement in the case. Court records show the application to Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice was filed June 8. The 11-page application from lawyers for Tabitha Speer and retired special forces soldier Layne Morris, who was injured in the 2002 firefight where Khadr was shot and captured in Afghanistan, requests an emergency injunction to stop the Canadian government from giving Khadr and his lawyers the reported $10.5-million settlement.Khadr’s lawyer, John Phillips, said Wednesday that he has not yet seen the legal challenge but confirmed that private mediation with representatives from the Department of Justice took place June 21 and 22. The results of the mediation remain confidential, he said.Reached in Utah, Morris declined an interview request. His Toronto attorney, David Winer, also said he could not comment on any aspects of the case. Read more:Article Continued BelowReports of Omar Khadr settlement draw sharply different reactionsKhadr to get apology, $10.5 million compensation as lawsuit settledIn the U.K., terror-plotters get life not millions of dollars: DiManno