U.S. takes on larger role as fight to drive Daesh from Mosul nears its end

MOSUL, IRAQ—The day after Iraq’s prime minister declared an end to Daesh’s caliphate, U.S. army Col. Pat Work and a small team of about a dozen soldiers drove through western Mosul in two unmarked armoured vehicles to warn Iraqi forces of a pressing threat: friendly fire.The American colonel had a series of urgent face-to-face meetings with generals from the Iraqi Army, the federal police and the Iraqi special forces ahead of a major offensive Saturday morning to drive out the remaining Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, positions in Mosul.American troops are taking on an increasingly prominent role in the fight. Once largely restricted to working within highly fortified Iraqi bases, U.S. commanders now travel in and around Mosul with small teams of soldiers, sharing intelligence and advising plans of attack, revealing how the U.S. role in Iraq has steadily deepened throughout the operation to retake the country’s second largest city.Read more: Iraqi prime minister declares end to Daesh caliphate as troops retake Mosul landmarkArticle Continued BelowHundreds flee as Iraqi forces attack last pockets of Daesh resistance in MosulThe gains in the Old City bringing Iraqi troops closer to victory against Daesh in Mosul have also meant the three branches of the country’s security forces are now fighting in closer quarters than ever before.Weaving in and out of civilian traffic along the city’s main thoroughfares, thick plumes of black smoke from airstrikes and artillery were just visible on the horizon from Work’s convoy. He explained that the new battle space and lingering communication shortcomings mean Iraqi ground troops are at increased risk of being hit by non-precision fire like mortars and artillery launched by their partner Iraqi forces.