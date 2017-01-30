U.S. travel ban is expected to cause more debate in Canada on Monday

OTTAWA—Protesters gathered outside the U.S. consulate in Toronto early Monday morning to express their opposition to a controversial American travel ban against people from certain Muslim majority countries.U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order late Friday that temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of seven Muslim countries for 90 days.The move created chaos at airports across the U.S. over the weekend as confusion abounded over who was affected by the ban and to what extent.In Toronto, peaceful protesters denounced Trump’s immigration ban and said Canadians have to show solidarity with those who oppose the action.The demonstrators also called on the federal government to scrap rules that bar refugees who first arrived in the United States from seeking asylum in Canada.Article Continued BelowRead more:Canadian dual citizens exempted from Trump’s travel bannedTrump protesters gather at U.S. consulate, Toronto city hallPrime Minister Justin Trudeau’s senior aides and government officials worked the phones all weekend, looking for word from their U.S. counterparts that the ban didn’t affect Canadians with ties to the seven countries covered by the order.