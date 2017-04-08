U.S. vows to keep pressure on Syria after missile strikes

PALM BEACH, FLA.—The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria after the intense nighttime wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships, despite the prospect of escalating Russian ill will that could further inflame one of the world’s most vexing conflicts.Standing firm, the Trump administration on Friday signalled new sanctions would soon follow the missile attack, and the Pentagon was even probing whether Russia itself was involved in the chemical weapons assault that compelled U.S. President Donald Trump to action. The attack against a Syrian airbase was the first U.S. assault against the government of President Bashar Assad.Much of the international community rallied behind Trump’s decision to fire the cruise missiles in reaction to this week’s chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of men, women and children in Syria. But a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the strikes dealt “a significant blow” to relations between Moscow and Washington.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpA key test of whether the relationship can be salvaged comes next week when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson becomes the first Trump Cabinet member to visit Russia.Article Continued BelowBritish Foreign Minister Boris Johnson also had planned to visit Russia this coming week, but decided Saturday to cancel the trip because of the fast moving events in Syria. Johnson, who condemned Moscow’s continued defence of Assad, said Tillerson will be able to give a “clear and co-ordinated message to the Russians.”Read more: Trump’s Syria strike intensifies tensions with Russia, highlights questions of his foreign policyAt the United Nations on Friday, Russia’s deputy ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, strongly criticized what he called the U.S. “flagrant violation of international law and an act of aggression” whose “consequences for regional and international security could be extremely serious.” He called the Assad government a main force against terrorism and said it deserved the presumption of innocence in the chemical weapons attack.