U.S. will be replaced if Trump administration pulls away from international community, UN chief says

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Trump administration on Tuesday that if the United States disengages from many issues confronting the international community it will be replaced — and that won't be good for America or for the world.Guterres made clear to reporters at his first press conference here since taking the reins of the United Nations on Jan. 1 that proposed cuts in U.S. funding for the UN would be disastrous and create "an unsolvable problem to the management of the UN"But the UN chief stressed that he is not afraid to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump, citing his vocal opposition to the U.S. leader's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement. He said the mobilization of U.S. business and civil society in support or the climate deal is "a signal of hope that we very much encourage.Looking at the array of global crises, Guterres expressed concern that there could be a direct confrontation between the United States and Russia over Syria and urged a de-escalation of the dispute between Washington and Moscow over the U.S. downing of a Syrian jet.This is very important, he said, "because these kind of incidents can be very dangerous in a conflict situation in which there are so many actors, and in which the situation is so complex on the ground.""So, indeed, I am concerned, and I hope that this will not lead to any escalation of the conflict that is already as dramatic as it is," Guterres said.The UN chief said he has been actively involved in trying to promote "effective mediation" in a large number of global conflicts including South Sudan, Congo, Central African Republic, Syria, Libya and more recently Afghanistan and Cyprus."That doesn't mean that problems are easy to be solved," he said. "In a world where power relations are unclear and where impunity and unpredictability tend to prevail, what we see is that the capacity of prevention and conflict resolution of the international community as a whole, but also of the UN in particular, are today severely limited.