Ukrainian police seize software companys servers after cyberattack

KYIV, UKRAINE—Ukraine's national cybercrime unit seized servers belonging to a small company at the centre of a global outbreak of malicious software after "new activity" was detected there, the service said in a statement early Wednesday.The announcement raised the possibility that the hackers behind last week's wide-ranging cyberattack were still seeking to sow chaos.Tax software firm M.E. Doc was raided to "immediately stop the uncontrolled proliferation" of malware. In a series of messages, Cyberpolice spokesperson Yulia Kvitko suggested that M.E. Doc had sent or was preparing to send a new update and added that swift action had prevented any further damage."Our experts stopped (it) on time," she said.