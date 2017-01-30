Uncertainty, apprehension means shelving travel plans to the U.S.

Mahmoud Allouch is not making any plans to travel to the United States and doesn’t know when his sister will be able — or willing — to risk coming to see him.The siblings were born in Syria. They have lived, worked and gone to school in North America for the better part of a decade. Allouch, 26, lives in Toronto and has applied to become a permanent resident of Canada. His sister, 28, made her home in Washington D.C. and has her green card, which makes her a legal permanent resident of the United States.A broad ban stopping citizens of mostly Muslim countries from entering the United States means Allouch won’t attempt to enter the U.S. for the foreseeable future. His sister, he said, also had no immediate plans to leave, unsure if her green card would be enough to get her back home once she stepped across the border.Read more:Despite court order, Trump shows no sign of backing down on ‘Muslim ban’Article Continued BelowCanadian permanent residents exempt from Donald Trump’s travel banProtest of Trump Muslim travel ban builds near Statue of Liberty“It is really just weird to see it happen in 2017, after the world was moving toward less borders, less walls,” or away from the heavy travel restrictions imposed post 9/11, said Allouch, speaking to the Star less than 24 hours after the ban was announced.