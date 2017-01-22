Underneath Chichen Itzas pyramid

Built around AD 1,000, the magnificent El Castillo pyramid at the Chichen Itza ruins in Mexico is a New World wonder.Even wonder what’s beneath it? Scientists have used advanced scanning technology to reveal the shape of two pyramids from previous eras, sitting like Russian Matryoshka dolls within the Mayan temple on the Yucatan Peninsula.The discoveryIt’s long been known that the mammoth structure — also known as the Temple of Kukulkan — encased a second, 20-metre-tall pyramid within. Archeologists have tunnelled into El Castillo’s exterior shell to examine the inner structure.And back in the 1940s, those tunnels, which were once open to the public, went deep enough to actually reveal the third pyramid, says anthropologist Geoffrey Braswell of University of California, San Diego. But those deeper tunnels were later backfilled for fear of structural collapse.Article Continued BelowIn research released late last year, Mexican scientists used a scanning technique known as tri-dimensional electrical resistivity tomography, or ERT-3D, that mapped that third pyramid’s structural dimensions. The scanERT-3D has been used to examine underground geological formations like caverns and channels and by archeologists to locate tombs and other ancient works.