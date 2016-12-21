What’s it like to have lived in Canada for 15 years but still be an outcast for lacking immigrant status?How does it feel to be rejected by employer after employer because your social insurance number indicates you are a refugee?Who is there to give you emotional support when you live alone in limbo in a foreign country?These are some of the questions a dozen youth with precarious immigration status in Toronto explore in Seeds of Hope: Creating a Future in the ShadowsSeeds of Hope: Creating a Future in the Shadows, a new book published by Life Cycle Books Ltd. in conjunction with the FCJ Refugee Centre.“We have all had these experiences coming to Canada, always in transit,” said one of the writers, Destin Bujang, 25, who fled Cameroon to Toronto in 2012 and is still fighting to obtain his status here.Article Continued Below“The book gives us quite a sense of accomplishment. What we would like to do is to give ourselves a voice. When someone finds themselves in the same situation like ours, they should know they are not alone and they should not feel silenced.”The idea of the book project, made possible with a ArtReach Foundation grant, came from Bujang, who studied journalism back home, and the book’s co-editors, siblings Francisco and Paloma Villegas, who drew on the inspiration from the book Underground Undergrads: UCLA undocumented immigrant students speak outUnderground Undergrads: UCLA undocumented immigrant students speak out.The Villegas, who themselves grew up without status with Mexican parents in San Francisco, came to Toronto in 2006 first as international students before earning their permanent status in Canada.

