Union president blames crime wave for record number of police shootings in Calgary

CALGARY—The new president of Calgary’s police union says a crime wave in the city is largely responsible for a record number of officer-involved shootings last year.Les Kaminski, of the 2,200-member Calgary Police Association, said Wednesday that officers want to address the black eye the force has received over the last 18 months.“Unfortunately, it’s our members who are the people involved in those incidents. When you’re the person at the pointy end of the stick, you’re the person who ends up having to take the brunt of the blame,” he said.In 2016, Calgary recorded 10 shootings by police — five of them fatal — as well as complaints of sexual harassment and bullying of some female officers.Kaminski said an increase in drug use has led to a jump in property crimes and car thefts.Article Continued Below“There have been serious, unprecedented issues happening in Calgary, particularly over the past year and a half. Calgary is in the midst of a crime wave.“Our citizens and the media have legitimate concerns after 10 police shootings in the year 2016 and … they have a right to ask questions. Our officers are deeply affected by each of these tragic occurrences and we share those same concerns.”Kaminski said that with 2,200 members, there is always the possibility of a few who break the rules. But he noted that most officers in Calgary take pride in doing a good job.

