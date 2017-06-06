Union Summer market stops for station construction

If you’re counting on upscale street food for lunch outside Union Station this summer, you’ll be left hungry.The Union Summer market debuted with the 2015 Pan Am Games and was made permanent because of its popularity. But due to ongoing construction at Union Station’s Sir John A. MacDonald Plaza, market-goers will have to wait until 2018 to get their fix.But Toronto Union promises that it’s part of making the station a better cultural site.“The team at Union is focused on transforming the station into a space that features the best of where Toronto is going with the latest art, food, culture and innovation trends to be found under one roof,” wrote spokesperson Vanessa McDonald.Sir John A. MacDonald Plaza is being used as a staging area while construction is done to install coverings on Union Station’s “moat areas,” below street-level entrances.Article Continued BelowCity spokesperson Erin McGuey says that the four moat covers should be completed “by the end of 2017” and that “it is anticipated that parts of the plaza will be available in the fall for certain programming.”Eighteen to 20 vendors are affected by the closure, including Carbon Bar, Patois and Eva’s Original Chimneys, which offered particularly popular doughnut cones.In a statement, Toronto Union said they plan to produce more programming in the space in the future and “are working to create partnerships and opportunities with major cultural institutions,” including the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, National Ballet of Canada and TIFF.