United agent tried to wrestle violin away from musician

For the small fraternity of people who make their living coaxing musical notes out of vulnerable pieces of wood and metal, few things are more terrifying than seeing an expensive, defenceless instrument disappear on that little conveyor belt at the airport.Horror stories abound. A musician checked his $45,000 (U.S.), 75-year-old cello, which airport workers promptly placed beneath somebody’s golf clubs, snapping its neck. A noted German soloist said airport workers roughed up his cello case. After his flight, he found his $20,000 bow broken in half. A Florida State University music student on a flight to Tallahassee, Fla., found splinters of wood where her cello used to be.Those stories and many, many more have converged into an unwritten musician’s rule: Never trust an airline with your instrument.Read more:Dragged passenger David Dao reaches settlement with United AirlinesArticle Continued Below‘I was pretty calm the whole time,’ says Canadian stung by scorpion on United Airlines flightSo when a Houston-based gate agent at United Airlines told Yennifer Correia that she would have to check her 17th-century violin, which costs more than her car, the first words out of her mouth were: “What are my other options?”The situation soured from there, her attorney says, resulting in what is becoming another black eye for an airline industry that dragged a bleeding man off an overbooked flight this spring and allegedly booted a family from a flight over a birthday cake.