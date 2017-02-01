United Arab Emirates foreign minister defends Trumps travel ban

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES—The United Arab Emirates’ top diplomat on Wednesday came out in defence of U.S. President Donald Trump’s order temporarily barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.The comments by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Gulf federation’s foreign minister, could help bolster the administration’s assertion that the directive was not intended as a ban against Muslims.The UAE minister said the U.S. was within its rights to take what he said was a “sovereign decision” concerning immigration — the first such remarks in support of Trump’s move from the Gulf Arab region — and he voiced faith in the American administration’s assurances that the move was not based on religion.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpSheikh Abdullah also noted that most of the world’s Muslim-majority countries were not covered by the order, which halts entry for 90 days to citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.Article Continued Below“This is a temporary ban and it will be revised in three months, so it is important that we put into consideration this point,” he said following talks with his Russian counterpart in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi.“Some of these countries that were on this list are countries that face structural problems,” he continued. “These countries should try to solve these issues … and these circumstances before trying to solve this issue with the United States.”Read more: