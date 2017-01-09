Up to 10 cm of snow expected from overnight storm

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Tuesday, warning of a storm moving into Toronto overnight that could drop up to 10 cm of snow.As a result, it says, “there may be a significant impact to the Tuesday morning commute” before the snow changes to rain later Tuesday.Environment Canada:24-hour forecastThe storm follows a rise in temperature that saw the city’s extreme cold weather alert called off Monday morning.Article Continued BelowMonday was only expected to see a high of -3 C, but the temperature is forecast to rise above freezing on Tuesday, peaking at 2 C.Following Tuesday’s snow, Torontonians are in for some warmer weather. Daily highs will stay above 0 C for the rest of the week, hitting 6 C on Thursday with periods of rain.

