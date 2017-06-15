UPS employees return to work at San Francisco warehouse after deadly shooting

SAN FRANCISCO—United Parcel Service trucks started rolling again Thursday at a warehouse in San Francisco where an employee a day earlier shot and killed three colleagues and wounded two others before he killed himself in front of police officers.Investigators were trying to determine what prompted Jimmy Lam, 38, to open fire during a meeting with co-workers.Lam, a UPS driver, had filed a grievance claiming that he was working excessive overtime and appeared to specifically go after the three drivers he killed before fatally shooting himself.Read more:Shooting at UPS centre in San Francisco leaves 4 dead, including gunman: officialsHe filed the grievance in March complaining of too much overtime and requesting that the package delivery company relieve him of working extra hours going forward, Joseph Cilia, an official with a Teamsters Union local that represents UPS workers in San Francisco, told The Associated Press.Article Continued BelowDuring a Wednesday morning meeting, Lam walked up to driver Benson Louie and shot him. As his co-workers frantically fled the room, he shot Wayne Chan in the back, and then walked up to him and “finished him.” Mike Lefiti was fleeing from the building when Lam went out onto the street and shot him, Cilia said witnesses told him.Three UPS employees were shot and killed on Wednesday at a San Francisco warehouse and customer service facility before the gunman shot himself, authorities and the company said. (JOSH EDELSON / AFP/GETTY IMAGES) “It’s senseless. I can’t think of anything. Why him? Why them?” Cilia asked. “I can’t put it together.”Officials late Wednesday confirmed San Francisco residents Louie, 50, and Chan, 56, and 46-year-old Lefiti, of Hercules, were killed in the shooting.