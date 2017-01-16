Upstart Roman Baber trounces Joe Oliver in Ontario PC battle

Another one bites the dust.Former finance minister Joe Oliver is the latest federal Conservative to lose a bid to run for Patrick Brown’s provincial Tories in next year’s election.Oliver, 76, was trounced Sunday in the York Centre nomination contest by upstart lawyer Roman Baber.Baber, 36, who was born in Russia and came to Canada from Israel at age 15, beat the Tory titan by 711 to 465 votes.“I felt that my hard work would be rewarded,” he said in an interview Monday, noting his outreach to the riding’s Russian, Filipino, Tamil, Lebanese, and Vietnamese communities.Article Continued BelowBaber now hopes to wrest the Toronto seat from Liberal Monte Kwinter, 85, who has represented the riding for almost 32 years and is the oldest MPP in Ontario history.“A long-time resident of York Centre, Roman understands the opportunities and challenges his community faces,” Brown said in a statement.“Through our open nomination process Roman has proven he will work hard to build a stronger York Centre and Ontario,” he said.

