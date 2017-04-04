US Senate battle over Trump Supreme Court pick gathers steam

The U.S. Senate fight over President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, begins moving on Tuesday to its decisive phase as Democrats seek to block a final vote and Republicans vow to ensure the conservative judge’s confirmation. Coons also said that Republicans’ treatment of former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, left lasting scars after they denied him so much as a hearing following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia early past year.”On Monday afternoon, 41 Senate Democrats had confirmed they would vote to filibuster Gorsuch, according to a POLITICO tally”.”Look, if you can do this with 51 votes, what do you think the next nominee’s going to be like?”Though he said Monday that he would vote with McConnell for the move, Sen.Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch testified on Capitol Hill, March 21, in Washington during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.The situation has Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ready to make a unilateral, procedural change so that Gorsuch can be pushed to confirmation with a simple majority of 51 votes, not the 60 votes now needed in the 100-member chamber. “It gets bad for the Senate as an institution, and I think it is bad for the court, as well”.”I’m going to oppose Judge Gorsuch every step of the way”, he said in February.The Scalia seat, while important, may not do much to change the political make up of the Supreme Court, but the next few seats very well may – and the GOP is potentially giving up their one power source, should Democrats regain control. “It was not envisioned by the founders, and I think as a sort of selective thing it’s fine”. Of course we realize a nominee selected this way would not completely agree with our views, but Judge Gorsuch is so far out of the mainstream that he isn’t able to earn the votes to pass the Senate. Joe Biden’s staff at the Senate Judiciary Committee during the nomination of Judge Robert Bork to the Supreme Court. Al Franken, D-Minn., questioned the Republican side as the panel met to advance the nomination of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, Monday, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The tactic if invoked would lower the confirmation threshold to a filibuster-proof simple majority of 51 votes in the 100-member Senate rather than the 60 votes now needed to stop delaying tactics by opponents.Senators don’t exactly want to go on the record saying they’re in support of the rule change – in fact, many of them personally aren’t.Senate confirmation of Gorsuch, 49, an appeals court judge would restore the nine-seat high court’s conservative majority, fulfilling one of Trump’s top campaign promises.The long-term consequences of the coming confrontation could be profound, as the rules change Republicans intend to enact would apply to future Supreme Court nominees as well, allowing them to be voted onto the court without any input from the minority party. This change came in 2013 as Republicans, who were in the minority at the time, were blocking Obama picks for critical court vacancies. Determined to confirm him despite Democratic objections, they will likely change Senate rules later this week to reduce the threshold from 60 to a simple majority.Moderates are concerned about how voters in their states – including Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans – will react to them voting for the nuclear option.