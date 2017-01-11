Utopia? Time to get real Mr. Byford: Keenan

On Saturday, Star transit reporter Ben Spurr reported on TTC CEO Andy Byford’s prophecy of what riding the TTC will be like just one year from now. He said that after four years of his management “I think we will meet that objective of being back to number one in North America by the end of this year,” and that what he envisioned 12 months from now after the opening of the Spadina line extension, was the “utopian journey of the future on the TTC.”ASDFKLJkl KSJFKJISIop;jajpasd jj;iouropiqasdfjklxczdjkl dvraSorry, that’s the sound of a head banging on a keyboard. Give me a moment here.Guiojklu789vjkitui9oigouiplgkbuop78989OK. Ouch.Article Continued BelowDeep breath.Where to begin?I like Andy Byford, and I think he’s so far been a pretty good manager of the TTC, from what I can tell. Much of the agency’s approach to customer service has improved under his watch, and many of the transit service’s problems are ones he inherited or are more properly blamed on the politicians he answers to.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx