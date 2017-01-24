Vancouver council deciding how to spend opioid tax dollars

VANCOUVER—Councillors in Vancouver are mulling how to spend about $3.5 million in tax money earmarked for addressing the ongoing illicit drug overdose crisis that claimed 215 people in the city last year.A 0.5 per cent property tax increase was approved in December and council is considering using some of the cash for a new community police centre on the edge of the Downtown Eastside, and more support for a mobile medical clinic at Firehall No. 2.That firehall responded to nearly 3,000 overdose calls last year, triple the number in 2015.Read more: B.C. illicit drug overdose deaths hit record high of 914 in 2016Article Continued BelowB.C. vet who saved puppy with naloxone fears clinic will now be ‘scoped out’B.C. records 128 illicit drug overdose deaths in NovemberBut legal advocacy group, Pivot Legal Society, says in a news release that more policing in the Downtown Eastside isn’t the answer because criminalization and harassment of drug users by police contributes to the overdose problem.