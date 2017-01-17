Vandals cause $500,000 in damage to Alberta pipeline

HYTHE, ALTA.—Mounties are investigating after a pipeline in northwestern Alberta was vandalized, causing more than $500,000 damage.Const. Michelle Mosher says an employee with a construction crew reported the vandalism from the site north of Hythe on Sunday morning.Mosher says it appears a piece of construction equipment was used to try to dig up the pipeline and the line will have to be replaced.Mounties are not releasing the name of the company that owns the pipeline.A spokesman for the body that regulates pipelines in Alberta says the line is under construction and no product was involved or spilled.Article Continued BelowHythe is 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.Mosher is encouraging anyone in the area who may have seen anything out of the norm to call police.“Sometimes in remote areas the people who live in the areas recognize different people and different vehicles that they don’t normally see,” she said. “If there’s any suspicious people or things, please come forward with that information.”

