Vaughan daycare owner never told anyone that Eva died in her vehicle

Olena Panfilova pleaded guilty on Tuesday to criminal negligence causing the death of 2-year-old Eva Ravikovich, admitting she left the child alone in a parked car on a hot day outside her filthy and crowded illegal daycare in Vaughan.The agreed statement of facts, which were read before Justice David Stewart Rose in a Newmarket court, reveals for the first time the shocking events that led to Eva’s death, a case that spurred a Star investigation into lax child care inspections and prompted changes to provincial daycare laws.Early in the morning on July 8, 2013, Panfilova, who offered a pickup and drop-off service for parents, arrived at her daycare facility on Yellowood Circle with “a number of children” in her Dodge Durango SUV. Panfilova removed all the children she could from the passenger side and closed the door, leaving only Eva, still buckled into her car seat, according to the statement of facts. Panfilova realized she had forgotten Eva at the end of the hot summer day, sometime between 5:06 p.m. and 5:21 p.m. — long after the girl had already died of heat stroke. Article Continued BelowParamedics later found her diaper was dry. An autopsy by Dr. Michael Pollanen found that Eva’s bladder contained “no urine” and her stomach was essentially empty.According to the statement of facts, Panfilova brought Eva inside the daycare and she tried to call Eva’s parents, but could not get through. Panfilova’s adult daughter, Karyna Rabadanova, then called 911, saying: “We’re taking care of a kid and — and I think she’s dead. We put her down for a nap. We went to wake her up and she’s not breathing and she’s like all . . . purple.”