Vaughan ethics probe says Di Biase acted improperly in land deal

Another day, another ethics investigation in Vaughan.In her second probe into former councillor Michael Di Biase in as many months, the city’s integrity commissioner Suzanne Craig, found the veteran politician “used his position to improperly influence” the decisions of city officials and those with the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) to assist a local landowner in getting approvals to develop on environmentally sensitive lands.Di Biase, who stepped down last month after decades in office, held a seat at the city, at the Region of York and was the vice-chair of the TRCA, an agency responsible for advising municipalities on the protection of lands.Craig’s findings allege that Di Biase contravened the city’s code of conduct around the “improper use of influence” after he gave inaccurate information to decision-makers on each board that led to an outcome in favour of development at 230 Grand Trunk Ave. in Maple.“My preliminary findings point to the respondent having attempted to improperly influence the decision of the council of the City of Vaughan by inaccurately conveying the position of the TRCA and suggesting that the TRCA had withdrawn its objection to the development when it had not,” said Craig in an interim report posted online Tuesday, which will be brought to council next week.Article Continued Below“My preliminary findings further point to the respondent’s subsequent attempt to improperly influence the TRCA Board,” she said.Contacted Wednesday, Di Biase said he delivered his response to Craig on Tuesday, and “will make it available” after Craig’s final report is published. He said he did not want to comment until then.In the report, Di Biase said that while “disagreement between members of the (TRCA) board may occur on occasion” it does not mean they “were misled in any way.”