Venus, Mars and the moon will get close over Toronto tonight

Photographers and astronomy buffs can start shooting their 2017 night-sky calendars tonight.At around 6 p.m., the moon will cross the southwestern sky, posing between Venus and Mars. Stargazers got a preview of the event Sunday night when the moon skimmed just below Venus, which appears as the brightest star against the inky black sky.The celestial bodies will repeat their dance a third time Tuesday night, with the moon appearing just above Mars.“It happens a couple times a year but often people aren’t aware of it,” said Allard Schipper, a councillor with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada’s Toronto branch.“Half of them happen in the early morning,” Schipper said, when only the most dedicated of sky-scanners are still awake.Article Continued BelowBut if you can manage to pull an all-nighter, there’s another reward waiting for you.At around 4 a.m. Tuesday there will be a relatively short meteor shower, the Quadrantids, with about 120 meteors per hour, Schipper said.The sky show is just the briefest of dress rehearsals for a year’s worth of astronomical entertainment. The highlight of the coming year will be the total eclipse of the sun in August — the first time in decades that a total solar eclipse will be visible from North America.

