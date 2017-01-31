Verdict expected today in Toronto pastor Brent Hawkes trial

KENTVILLE, N.S.—A verdict in the gross indecency and indecent assault trial of prominent Toronto pastor Brent Hawkes is expected today in Nova Scotia.Hawkes, a high-profile rights activist who officiated at former NDP leader Jack Layton’s state funeral in 2011, pleaded not guilty to the charges.The charges stem from events in the mid-1970s, when Hawkes was a teacher in his mid-20s in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.Read more:Rev. Brent Hawkes says no sexual activity took place in his home on day in questionArticle Continued BelowEvidence against Toronto pastor Brent Hawkes is ‘weird,’ lawyer saysMan tells Rev. Hawkes trial of stripping game, sex at pastor’s home in ’70sThe trial has heard emotional testimony from a middle age man who said Hawkes led him down a hallway naked during a drunken get-together at his trailer and forced oral sex on him in a bedroom when he was about 16 years old.