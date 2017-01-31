Verdict to come in sexual assault retrial after judges knees together comments

CALGARY—A judge is expected to deliver a verdict today for a man in a sex assault retrial that was ordered after the original judge asked the complainant why she didn’t keep her knees together.Alexander Wagar, 29, was acquitted in 2014 by Judge Robin Camp, who ruled Wagar was a more credible witness than the 19-year-old complainant.Camp called her “the accused” throughout that trial and asked her: “Why couldn’t you just keep your knees together?” He also told her “pain and sex sometimes go together.”The Alberta Court of Appeal overturned the acquittal and ordered a new trial which began in Calgary in November.Camp is now a Federal Court judge. The Canadian Judicial Council is deciding whether to act on a panel’s recommendation that he be removed from the bench.Article Continued BelowRead more:Alberta judge criticized for acquitting suspect in sexual assault case takes early retirementUncharted territory if ‘knees together’ judge continues to fight for job