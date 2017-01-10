Veteran Crown prosecutor calls serial rapist most dangerous person

A veteran Crown prosecutor says authorities must make certain Toronto serial rapist Selvah Kumar Subbiah is immediately deported and turned over to Malaysian authorities when he’s set free from prison at the end of the month.“I think he’s the most dangerous person that I ever prosecuted in 23 years,” retired Crown counsel Paul Normandeau said in an interview.“I did hundreds of sexual assault cases and child abuse cases and I still think he’s the most dangerous person I’ve ever seen,” said Normandeau, who for seven years was the lead prosecutor on the child abuse team in downtown Toronto.Prison staff who have worked with Subbiah, 56, consider him a high risk to rape again or kill if he’s given the opportunity, his parole records state.Subbiah is due to be released from prison on Jan. 29 when he has completed his full sentence of more than 24 years, even though prison authorities have said he’s likely to reoffend or even kill.Article Continued BelowAuthorities won’t say whether he’ll be deported to his native Malaysia or returned to the streets of Toronto, where he sexually assaulted more than two dozen women.A spokesperson said the Immigration Act “clearly defines reasons for inadmissibility including involvement in criminal activity, in human rights violations, in organized crime, security, health or financial reasons.”“All foreign nationals and/or permanent residents accused of committing criminal acts are subject to the due process of the law,” Derek Lawrence of the CBSA in Toronto said in an email. “When convicted, they must serve their sentence before the removal from Canada can take place.”

