Veteran driver Fernando Alonso may quit if F1 expands, adds races

MONTREAL—Veteran driver Fernando Alonso will quit Formula One racing if the world's top series opts to expand to 25 races per year.The two-time F1 champion from Spain said Thursday he is busy enough with a 20-race schedule."I started when the calendar was 16 races, plus tests," he said. "Now we keep increasing the races year after year and I think we are at a number that is quite demanding already."Between the preparation, the sponsor events, the tests, the commitments, plus 20 or 21 races it is already enough. If there are 25 or 26 races maybe it's good in some aspects but in others, how demanding becomes your life? At this point of my career I consider a good quality of life more important than to do more seasons in F1. So if the calendar stays between 20 or 21, the range we know from the last couple of years, I will be happy to continue. If it is increasing like NASCAR, which has 40 or 50 races, it isn't for me."The 35-year-old Alonso, who debuted in F1 in 2001, took a brief break to try his hand at the Indianapolis 500 two weeks ago. He was running at or near the front until his engine blew late in the race."The race was amazing," he said. "The experience of qualifying was amazing — all four laps at the limit."Then the race was strategically very different from Formula One and it was long as well, three hours forty five minutes in the car. It was a new thing for me, but I felt competitive. I was good in qualifying. I was leading the biggest race in the world for a while, so I'm really happy."He said Indy showed him he can win in series other than F1 if he ever decides to leave.