Veteran Toronto city councillor Pam McConnell gravely ill

Veteran city councillor and social justice advocate Pam McConnell is “gravely ill,” Mayor John Tory said Thursday afternoon.“She is getting the very best care from the very best people we have in Canada,” said Tory, who’s spoken with the hospital where McConnell is being treated.“She is a fighter and we’re all going to be rooting for her, as I’m sure will be many, many people whose lives she’s touched over decades of service to the city of Toronto.” McConnell is married with two children and four grandchildren. She has been suffering from an ongoing lung issue, her constituency assistant said, noting it is not cancer.Tory, who said he’s “very fond” of McConnell, named the long-time councillor a deputy mayor and appointed her to lead the development of the city’s poverty reduction strategy.Article Continued Below“Pam McConnell is a person that I have grown to respect immensely in my time here,” he said.McConnell, who represents Ward 28, Toronto Centre-Rosedale, was first elected to city council in 1994, after serving for 12 years as a school trustee.She has been an advocate for social justice issues throughout her political career — leading the way for the city’s poverty reduction strategy in her seventh term on council.