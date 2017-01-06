Veterans Affairs struggles with assistance requests, leaves hundreds in limbo

OTTAWA—Canada’s Veterans Affairs Department has been struggling to process requests for assistance from ill and injured ex-soldiers in a timely manner, with many having to wait more than four months to find out if they qualify, documents show.Internal reports obtained by The Canadian Press indicate that just over half of veterans who applied for disability benefits between April and July last year received a decision within 16 weeks.Officials say processing times have been sped up, but the department is still falling short of its own targets and leaving hundreds of ill and injured veterans in limbo for months on end.Many are struggling with mental-health injuries, including post-traumatic stress disorder.The revelation comes amid shock over the shooting deaths of four people in Nova Scotia this week, one of them the apparent suicide of a veteran from Canada’s war in Afghanistan.Article Continued BelowFamily members say retired corporal Lionel Desmond had been seeking treatment for PTSD without success following his release from the military in July 2015.Desmond, who served in Afghanistan in 2007, was found dead Tuesday in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., along with wife Shanna, their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah and his mother Brenda.Veterans Affairs has said it can’t comment on the case, citing privacy laws.

