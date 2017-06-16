Victoria mayor wants people to open their homes to homeless to ease housing crisis

Victoria’s mayor wants people to open their homes to those sleeping in parks and their cars because they can’t afford or find accommodation.Lisa Helps said residents in the city opened their homes to workers during the Second World War and people should considering doing it again for the hundreds of people who can’t find a place to stay.In a post on her blog, Helps cited local newspaper headlines from the 1940s urging Victoria residents to open their homes to homeless workers participating in the war effort.“Now we have a different crisis on our doorstep,” she wrote.“What if there was a way to connect people living in vehicles, in motel rooms, on couches, with seniors living in large houses all alone, with retirees with an extra bedroom, or even with families with large houses and extra rooms. Unthinkable? Victorians stepped up to help out their neighbours in the past.”Article Continued BelowRead more:Government files to evict Victoria tent-city residentsShut down of Victoria’s tent city pulls poverty into spotlight, activist says