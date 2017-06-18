Video images of local haunts help you see the glamour of home: Keenan

Thinking of beautiful places — enchanting places, sexy places — when’s the last time the Toronto Reference Library came to mind? Or the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus?I’d bet that for a large number of Torontonians, the answer to that question is never. Those places exist in our minds, most of us, alongside words like “useful” — maybe associated with educational research we did at some point. But fabulous?Yes, fabulous. As they appear in Scarborough-raised, globally acclaimed singer The Weeknd’s new video — released this week — those two venues look like they are settings from a Bond film: the undulating layers and stark red-and-white contrasts, alongside the glass elevator and spiral staircase, of the library, the cold geometry of the concrete at UTSC. Playing alongside the Starboy’s R&B voice, they look like places you might pay a lot to visit if you had the money, and the connections, to get into them.The song is called “Secrets,” and it feels like he is revealing some about his hometown of Toronto — even to many locals. There is, of course, a subset of architecture geeks who have long appreciated architect Raymond Moriyama’s cathedral of knowledge at the Reference Library and even some who have marvelled at UTSC’s brutalism. But many of the rest of us have lived with Toronto as the workaday backdrop of our unglamorous lives long enough that we don’t even see how gorgeous some of it is. Not just the obvious postcard spots at the islands or the Scarborough Bluffs or the gleaming glass of the skyline, but the places where we work and go to school.Article Continued BelowSometimes you need something like a music video to make you look at your own city with new eyes. See the glamour of your home.There’s been a bit of that going on lately, with the rise of a generation of hometown-proud Toronto musicians to the top of the international Billboard charts. After Drake and Rihanna shot the video for “Work” at the Real Jerk in the east end, suddenly what was a local island food institution became a tourist spot — a place you could imagine an encounter on the dance floor worthy of the movies.Alessia Cara’s “Wild Things” showed her and a group of friends hanging around the suburban streets of the GTA — she is from Brampton — mythologizing the teenaged wild rumpus through the cul-de-sacs and mall parking lots (“we’ll rabble-rouse and sing aloud”) many of us grew up living and also showed them venturing down to Chinatown, the Beaches, looking on the night skyline from Riverdale Park.I imagine that for Toronto teenagers Cara’s age, seeing her in a music video viewed around the world, glamorizing the elements of their lives, in the same places they live them, is a magical thing. Seeing your places, your familiar haunts, as a setting for larger stories can help transform them in your mind. Onscreen, they look every bit as worthy of dramatizing as New York and Los Angeles and Paris and New Orleans, all those other famous places mythologized by Hollywood, can make your own home feel to you like a place worth celebrating and appreciating.