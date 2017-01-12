Video of Gun Store Owner Shooting And Killing Armed Robber [Graphic Video]

The video of the incident where a gun store owner in Georgia fired his gun at two armed robbers, killing one on the spot, has been released. The graphic video shows Jimmy Groove of Cobb County, Georgia, shooting at and killing one of the robbers. The surveillance footage of the incident and Jimmy’s reaction to it can be seen below. Warning: Some viewers might find the contents of this video distressing. Jimmy Groove owns the Dixie Gun and Pawn in Cobb County Georgia. Two robbers had attempted to rob the store in broad daylight late in December. The footage of the incident has been released. Jimmy has spoken about the horrific incident with the media. He recalled the suspects threatening him before he opened fire. “‘Get down on the floor, get down on the floor or I’ll kill you,’ they told me, then they shot at me.” One thing the robbers did not know was that the Gun store owner had a loaded gun of his own. Feeling that his very life was on the line, Jimmy didn’t hesitate to pull the trigger, in the process killing one of the suspects while scaring the other one off. Jimmy spoke with 11Alive about the incident and how scary it was. “I had no other choice. I had no other choice. I hate that it happened. I’ve been doing this 30 years. Nothing like this has ever happened. I never wanted this to happen but I want to go home at night, too.” GRAPHIC VIDEO: Gun Store Owner Shoots Through Counter, Kills Robbery Suspect – https://t.co/7DwtiKNRus pic.twitter.com/ihJcCR9FRs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 10, 2017 Strangely enough, this wasn’t the first time Jimmy’s store had been robbed. In the 30 years he says he’s been running the store, it has been burglarized a total of 20 times! The continuing burglaries had prompted Jimmy to install security cameras, put bars on the windows, and keep all the guns in a safe during the night. All this just to discourage would-be robbers. But he had never anticipated being robbed in broad daylight as it could have happened in that fateful December Monday if not for his quick trigger. Police have so far described Jimmy’s actions as a pure act of self-defense. Their definition of the incident is likely to hold, even if the run-away suspect is caught. All of what Jimmy has described to the Police detectives can be clearly seen in the surveillance footage. Jimmy’s friends and locals have called the incident tragic. One man who was at the scene, one of Groover’s good friends, had the following to say about the incident. “They tell you they’re going to kill you. That’s what they told the man. Come in with two guns, tell you they’re going to kill you. He’s got grandbabies and family. You got to have some compassion. I’ve known this man all my life.” Jimmy Groove shot at the two robbers, one of whom died on the spot while the other got away. [Image via YouTube] There were two customers at the store when the incident took place. One of the customers, Terrance Coner didn’t hesitate to describe the robbers as stupid. “It’s just amazing to see someone try to come into a gun store to rob a gun store. I mean, that was a really un-thought-out plan.” One of Jimmy’s friends, Victor Harris, condemned the incident. “He’s just trying to make a living. That’s all he’s doing, and these guys come in and try to rob you and take your money and your guns. You can’t have a business these days without people trying to take what you’ve got.” Another friend of Jimmy and a local Bill Bloedow, had the following to say about the incident. “I figure it was going to happen sooner or later. So much crime around here.” [Feature Image by Kubica/Shutterstock]

